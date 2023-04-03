Summer Walker Announces New EP ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ at Dreamville Festival

New Summer Walker is on the way! While performing at Dreamville Festival over the weekend, the critically acclaimed R&B singer announced her new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, will arrive on May 19 via LVRN and Interscope Records.

The project serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Clear, which featured four songs: “Riot,” “Grave,” “Wasted” and “Settling.” Clear arrived months before her debut studio album, Over It, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. At the time, it earned the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman with 154.7 million on-demand audio streams for the LP’s songs, surpassing the debut week of Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which had 115.2 million.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping. May 19. Go to my website if you wanna pre-order it. It’s a little somethin’, somethin.’ Y’all ready for some new music?” she teased before being met with roaring applause. Later on in the weekend, she was caught shooting hoops at Dave & Buster’s with J. Cole, who headlined the festival alongside Drake, who watched her in awe as she won $440 “on accident,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In an interview with Billboard, who gave Walker our Chartbreaker Award during Women in Music 2022, she talked about being “hella excited for Clear 2. The last one was like four songs. This one — I want it to be a lot longer so I can really get that sound out. That’s my favorite type of sound,” she said at the time. “I make what I got to make for the radio, but I’m very excited for [Clear 2]. Hopefully, my budget will be permitted. [If not], we got to protest.”

Pre-order Clear 2: Soft Life EP here, and see the moment she announced it below from Amazon Music’s live stream of the 2023 Dreamville Festival.