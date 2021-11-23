Summer Walker Debuts New ‘Larry’ Face Tattoo

Summer Walker, fresh off the release of her critically-acclaimed third studio album, Still Over It, took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 23) to show off a brand new face tattoo in honor of her new love interest.

The 25-year-old posted photos of the couple, with each one rocking ink with each other’s names on their faces — Walker with the name “Larry” covering the space between her left eye and temple, Larry with “Summer” sitting atop his right eyebrow. Walker captioned the images “Bestfriend.”

Walker also posted about Still Over It, and shared where she’s at emotionally following the album’s release.

“Moral of the story is: (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness, and most importantly Move On, “she wrote. “It’s funny how life works…I never thought right after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life. God is good.” She captioned the image, “If you going thru some bulls–t right now have faith, it gets better,” along with a black heart emoji.

Still Over It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data. Upon its release, 18 songs from the album made it to Nov. 20-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart, which, at the time, tied her with Taylor Swift for having 18 songs on the chart simultaneously (Taylor has since upped her total to 26 songs).

See Walker’s Instagram posts below.