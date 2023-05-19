Summer Walker Releases ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ EP: Stream It Now

Summer Walker dropped her highly anticipated Clear 2: Soft Life EP on Friday (May 19) via LVRN and Interscope Records.

Earlier this week, she partnered with Spotify’s RapCaviar to tease her new project in a sitcom-style promo video starring herself, Sukihana and Sexyy Redd, where the three women are just living their best lives and eating caviar, or as they like to call it, “cavinar.”

The nine-track project features collaborations with Childish Gambino (“New Type”) as well as Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby (“Agayu’s Revelation”).

Clear 2: Soft Life serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Clear, which featured four songs: “Riot,” “Grave,” “Wasted” and “Settling.” Clear arrived months before her debut studio album, Over It, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. At the time, it earned the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman with 154.7 million on-demand audio streams for the LP’s songs, surpassing the debut week of Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which had 115.2 million.

In an interview with Billboard, who gave Walker our Chartbreaker Award during Women in Music 2022, she talked about being “hella excited for Clear 2. The last one was like four songs. This one — I want it to be a lot longer so I can really get that sound out. That’s my favorite type of sound,” she said at the time. “I make what I got to make for the radio, but I’m very excited for [Clear 2]. Hopefully, my budget will be permitted. [If not], we got to protest.”

Listen to her Clear 2: Soft Life EP below.