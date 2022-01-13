Summer Walker Sets Her First Live Performance of the Year: ‘Atlanta, I’m Home’

Summer Walker photographed Oct. 26, 2021, at Ambient+Studio in Atlanta. Styling by Todd White. Hair by Trevin Washington. Makeup by Juanice Reed. Walker wears a TTSWTRS bodysuit, and Bernard James jewelry.

Summer Walker is gearing up to perform at Georgia’s Coca-Cola Roxy venue in her Atlanta hometown.

The songstress will grace the stage Feb. 18, in support of her sophomore album Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November, becoming her first project to top the chart. Tickets for the show are available for purchase via Walker’s official website.

Still Over It, which follows her 2019 debut album Over It, earned 166,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data. Thanks to the support of Walker’s longtime listeners, 90% of the album’s first-week units were driven by streaming activity. Still Over It marks both the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in more than five years and the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman.

Last week, Walker joined Usher for a performance at his Las Vegas residency to deliver a live rendition of their fan-favorite duet “Come Thru.”

Walker also impressed viewers during her performance at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards in November alongside fellow hitmaker Ari Lennox. The pair performed their hit song “Unloyal” together.

With the success of Still Over It, Walker rose to No. 1 on the Artist 100 chart for the first time in her musical career. Walker tied Taylor Swift for the most simultaneously charted titles among women on the Billboard Hot 100 with 18, all from Still Over It, led by “No Love” with SZA.

