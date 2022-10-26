×
Steve Lacy Responds After Smashing a Disposable Camera Onstage: ‘I Don’t Believe I Owe Anyone an Apology’

"I'm not a product or a robot. I am human," Steve Lacy says.

Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy Julian Klincewicz

Steve Lacy has a bad habit, and it’s not destroying other people’s property.

The rising star had a moment on stage Monday night (Oct. 24) in New Orleans when, during a performance of his breakout hit “Bad Habit,” he demolished a spectator’s disposable camera.

In fan-filmed footage doing the rounds on social media, Lacy is hit by a camera, tossed by someone near the front of stage.

A moment later, an outreached hand passes Lacy a disposable camera — it’s unclear if it’s the same object that hit the singer — which he promptly smashes.

Soon after, Lacy reportedly wrapped his show early at Orpheum Theater.

Social media users have weighed in, some in support of the 24-year-old singer and his dramatic departure, others claiming he overreacted.

Now, Lacy has shared his thoughts. In short, he has nothing to apologize for.

Writing on Instagram, Lacy comments, “My shows been fun as hell! shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect. I had a really good time in nola last night. I hate that the beauty of the connection I have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens.”

He adds, “I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology – maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions.”

Throwing projectiles at performing artists rarely ends well. “I’m not a product or a robot. I am human,” Lacy continues. “I will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”

Lacy was elevated to the big league with “Bad Habit,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year.

Lifted from the top 10 album Gemini Rights, “Bad Habit” bagged another milestone by coming the first song ever to simultaneously top Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop SongsHot R&B SongsHot Rock & Alternative SongsHot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts. 

