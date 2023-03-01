Spotify Launches ‘R&B First Nights’ Campaign, Featuring Live Shows by Victoria Monét & FLO

Spotify is launching a R&B First Nights program to support and amplify the genre’s rising stars and connect them to their fans, Billboard can exclusively announce Wednesday (March 1).

As part of R&B First Nights, Spotify will support four R&B up-and-comers’ live shows in U.S. cities, and invite their superfans to attend. The streaming service’s latest initiative is supported by Spotify’s Creator Equity Fund, which also recently supported the company’s GLOW program for LGBTQ artists.

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét will kick off Spotify’s R&B First Nights in Los Angeles on March 31, while U.K. trio FLO will perform in Atlanta on April 13.

“To this day I’ve still never headlined my own show and it’s been a huge dream of mine, which is why this upcoming show with Spotify is so special and important to me!” says Monét in a statement to Billboard. “It’s more than a concert: It’s a celebration and kickoff to a new era of my music. Thank you so much to Spotify for what will be an unforgettable night in L.A.! My first headline show of many.”

Guys!!! Special announcement: My very first headlining show ever will be in LA on March 31st imma cry! 🥹 Come celebrate with me and let’s kick off the JAGUAR II era together.



Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM PST. Hope to see you there 🤎



Thank you @spotify @goldenvoice pic.twitter.com/FtK46cbtpl — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) February 28, 2023

Tickets for Monét’s L.A. show at the El Rey Theatre go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. PT here.

“As Spotify continues its support of R&B globally by providing resources, visibility, and vehicles for storytelling, this series kicking off with Victoria Monét is just the beginning,” says Alaysia Sierra, head of R&B at Spotify, in a statement to Billboard. “R&B First Nights is a quarterly series in partnership with artists on their first-ever headlining show in select markets. A special moment for the artists (as a first can only happen once), but also one of the most memorable moments for a fan — we’re so excited to be giving this opportunity to R&B artists and fans. Since this is likely the first time many will be seeing their favorite artist live, we’ve been so intentional about who and where.”