×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert & More Unmasked for Metro Boomin’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack

21 Savage, Offset, Wizkid, Coi Leray & more will appear on the upcoming effort, which drops Friday.

ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky performs during Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. John Lamparski/GI

After rolling out the first set of features from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack last week, on Tuesday (May 30), Metro Boomin revealed the remaining cast for the starry project. Headlined by A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage, Metro also enlisted A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Wizkid, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee and more. 

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

21 Savage

ASAP Rocky

Metro Boomin

See latest videos, charts and news

Last week, Metro announced the first three features, including Future, Don Toliver and James Blake. Known for his creative punch, Metro cleverly unveiled the lineup by posting illustrations of each artist in Spider-Man costumes. The first reveal was Don Toliver, who is in a purple custom Spidey suit. “Don Toliver is confirmed for the @spiderversemovie soundtrack available everywhere June 2!!,” wrote Metro. After disclosing Future and James Blake’s appearances in their respective illustrated costumes, the following posts shared similar captions.

Related

BABYMETAL

BABYMETAL Reunite With Thai Rapper F.HERO for Bangkok Concert

The A$AP Mob commander’s appearance will be his first since his assist on Tyler, The Creator’s “Wharf Talk” last month and his loosie “Same Problems,” which dropped in January. “Same Problems” was a tribute that spoke to recent losses in hip-hop and learning how to break the generational trauma affecting today’s stars. “How many problems get solved?/ Am I a product of things that I saw/ How many problems get solved?/ Am I a product of things in my songs,” Rocky recited on the song’s chorus. There isn’t a timetable for the Harlem star’s forthcoming fourth album. 

Check out all the illustrations below. The Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack drops Friday (June 2).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad