A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert & More Unmasked for Metro Boomin’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack

After rolling out the first set of features from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack last week, on Tuesday (May 30), Metro Boomin revealed the remaining cast for the starry project. Headlined by A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage, Metro also enlisted A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Wizkid, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee and more.

Last week, Metro announced the first three features, including Future, Don Toliver and James Blake. Known for his creative punch, Metro cleverly unveiled the lineup by posting illustrations of each artist in Spider-Man costumes. The first reveal was Don Toliver, who is in a purple custom Spidey suit. “Don Toliver is confirmed for the @spiderversemovie soundtrack available everywhere June 2!!,” wrote Metro. After disclosing Future and James Blake’s appearances in their respective illustrated costumes, the following posts shared similar captions.

The A$AP Mob commander’s appearance will be his first since his assist on Tyler, The Creator’s “Wharf Talk” last month and his loosie “Same Problems,” which dropped in January. “Same Problems” was a tribute that spoke to recent losses in hip-hop and learning how to break the generational trauma affecting today’s stars. “How many problems get solved?/ Am I a product of things that I saw/ How many problems get solved?/ Am I a product of things in my songs,” Rocky recited on the song’s chorus. There isn’t a timetable for the Harlem star’s forthcoming fourth album.

Check out all the illustrations below. The Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack drops Friday (June 2).