Southside Reunites Travis Scott & Future for ‘Hold That Heat’: ‘It’s a Breath of Fresh Air’

Southside’s “Hold That Heat” is undoubtedly one of hip-hop’s most anticipated singles to release this year. The woozy Future-assisted track — which arrived on Friday (April 22) — sets the stage for Southside’s 808 Mafia compilation album and serves as the launchpad for Travis Scott’s reinsertion into rap’s mainstream with his first verse outside of appearing on Donda 2 since November’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“It’s what the game’s missing right now,” Southside tells Billboard matter of factly. “It’s a breath of fresh air. If you couldn’t breathe and this was the last resort, this is it. It’s a fun record though and very full of energy.”

Scott and Southside crafted “Hold That Heat” together about eight months ago, before La Flame put on his Cactus Jack A&R hat and took it upon himself to recruit Future.

“Me and Trav actually made this record, and I met back up with him months later, and he was like, ‘Bro, you gotta put this on your album. I gotta put Future on it,’” Sizzle explains. “He ended up going around Future and getting it done and sent it to me like, ‘This [is] your single.’ Trav’s my real friend.”

An accompanying visual directed by Philip Andelman also arrived on Friday, and the eerie clip features the trio navigating a dark motel while laser beams flash with strippers dancing on a pole. Scott even turns a wild crocodile into a house pet with a chain leash.

“That was a real f—–g crocodile, bro,” Southside adds of the reptile’s cameo. “I’m sitting there like I’m not going in there. Trav’s a gangster with it — he was in there the whole time. S–t had me f—-d up.”

The 808 Mafia compilation is still without a release date, but Southside teases that his joint album with Polo G is finished and “supposed to drop in the next couple of months.”

“I wish I could let y’all hear [the album with Polo G] because I love it and it’s epic,” the “F–k Up Some Commas” producer teases.

The end of April is shaping up to be a busy time for the Atlanta native, who made sure to supply Future with some heat on the production side for his upcoming album. Southside notched three credits in all on Pluto’s untitled LP, which is slated to arrive on April 29.