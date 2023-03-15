Pharrell Announces 2023 Something in the Water Lineup Featuring Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi & More

Pharrell announced the return of his annual festival, Something in the Water, featuring Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, The Clipse, Summer Walker, Grace Jones, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani and more on Wednesday (March 15).

Sponsored by AirBnB and Walmart, the three-day soiree will occur in Virginia Beach, Va., between April 28 and April 30. Last year, the festival took place in Washington, D.C., after Pharrell voiced his disappointment in his hometown’s handling of his cousin’s death the year before. His letter, written in October 2021, discussed the decision to move the festival due to what he called a “toxic” environment.

“I was disappointed with how the local municipal government handled the loss of my cousin’s life,” he told Billboard ahead of last year’s festival. “It is one thing for the officer to make a mistake, but it is another to follow up the way they did. I did not feel there was enough love, respect and reverence for his life. Him being a fellow Virginian, his life and the loss of his life should have been treated like anybody else’s. When we start seeing situations handled differently, not only with African Americans but with minorities in general handled differently, then coming back is something we can think about doing again.”

Along with a bevy of performances, Pharrell’s team-up with Walmart will look to impact communities in Virginia. “Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., in a press release. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Fans will see a mixed bag of talent, including revered legacy acts such as Wu-Tang Clan, Mumford & Sons and SWV, to burgeoning stars including Kid Laroi, Lil Durk and Latto.

See the full lineup below.