Solange Announces Lineup For 2023 BAM ‘Eldorado Ballroom’ Series Featuring Kelela, Archie Shepp & More

Four months after announcing that she would be curating the lineup for the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 2023 Spring Music Series Solange revealed the full lineup for the event on Thursday (Feb. 16). The concert and film series dubbed “Eldorado Ballroom” will be co-curated by the singer and her Saint Heron Collective.

The seven events will kick off on March 30 with a concert featuring modern R&B acts Kelela, Res and KeiyaA and also feature performances by jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp, jazz singer Linda Sharrock, poet Claudia Rankine and gospel act Twinkie Clark & the Clark Sisters. There will also be a performance of the works of 20th century jazz pianist/composer Mary Lou Williams conducted by Malcolm Merriweather and a night of the orchestral and opera works of classical composer Julia Perry and jazz pianist Patrice Rushen.

The series will also feature two nights of “wordless storytelling” by Autumn Knight and artist Maren Hassenger titled “Type of Guest” and a pair of film showcases titled Unseen Nuyorican Pictures and Coeval Dance Films.

A description of the events on the BAM site nods to the multi-disciplinary, intergenerational nature of the lineup. “[Solange’s] dedication to reverencing and preserving the works of Black practitioners through Saint Heron continues with a lineup that consists of contemporary and historic creative revolutionaries whose artistry and innovation has left a profound mark on music and performance art,” it reads.

“The series is named after Eldorado Ballroom, a Houston historic Black music hall in her native Third Ward neighborhood, where her love for performance started. Each night is programmed to explore artistic territory through investigations surrounding the sonic and performance-based expressions that have shaped the artist’s own practice,” the description continues. “In these seven programs, the multigenerational audiences of Saint Heron’s and BAM’s communities will experience celebratory and tributary performances that honor the blueprints of these themes and genres as they are being reinvented today. “

BAM members, patrons and Saint Heron patrons can get in on the on sale beginning at noon today (Feb. 17), with the general public on sale kicking off on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at noon ET. The singer last worked with BAM nearly a decade ago when she headlined the 2013 Crossing Brooklyn Ferry music festival.

Her creative partnership with BAM follows Solange’s foray into composition in 2022. She wrote the score for Play Time for the New York City Ballet, which premiered at the end of September as part of the celebrated dance troupe’s Fall Fashion Gala.

Check out the event’s poster below.