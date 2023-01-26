Brent Faiyaz & Kehlani to Headline 2023 Sol Blume Festival

The Bay Area-based R&B festival Sol Blume announced its 2023 lineup on Thursday (Jan. 26), featuring Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani as the two headliners.

The fourth annual festival will take place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, and brings together emerging and established R&B, hip-hop and soul acts, including Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Mariah the Scientist, Mereba, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Muni Long, Arin Ray, FLO, Coco Jones, Nao, Jacquees, Mahalia, Marc E. Bassy, Alex Isley, Fana Hues, Thuy, Rini, Destin Conrad and Samaria. Teyana Taylor is slated as Sol Blume’s very special guest, with the bill detailing “one night only performing ‘The Last Rose Petal 2′” following the artist’s two-part farewell tour by the same name.

Faiyaz’s rare festival appearance comes months after the release of his successful sophomore studio album, Wasteland, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Bay Area native Kehlani recently sold out the nearby Oracle Arena in Oakland last fall during her tour in support of her third studio album, Blue Water Road. Sol Blume marks both headliners’ return to Sacramento in five-plus years.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. PT on Sol Blume’s official website. General admission tickets for the two-day festival cost $200 (not including fees), while VIP tickets cost $400 (not including fees).

Check out the full Sol Blume 2023 lineup below.