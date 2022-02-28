Rapper Snootie Wild Dies at 36 After Houston Shooting

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild (born LePreston Porter III) has died at age 36 after being shot in Houston, Texas on Friday (Feb. 25). The “Respect” MC’s official Instagram page appeared to confirm the news with the caption “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!”

Wild, best known for his 2014 team-up with mentor Yo Gotti on “Yayo,” was found in a ditch next to an SUV with a gunshot wound in his neck, according to a statement from police (via Deadline). Houston station ABC 13 KTRK reported that police arrived to the scene around 2 a.m. to find a man shot in the neck next to an SUV in a ditch early Friday morning.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after first responders performed CPR on scene, with neighbors telling investigators that a neighbor caught the whole incident on camera.

“It looks like he [Porter] backed in there [the ditch] accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car,” a Houston police officer told KTRK. “They were talking for a bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

A follow-up story from KTRK confirmed that Wild died in a Houston hospital on Saturday and that a local woman claimed that it was her car that ended up in the ditch after a group of people stopped to help her; she claimed that Porter was part of that group and that he pointed a gun at her and ran away when she heard a gunshot.

The woman’s fiancé, Krystal Meredith, told KTRK that she met Wild in New Orleans and that they had moved to Houston several years earlier and that she did not know of any enemies he had in the area who may have shot him; she said the couple have a three-year-old child together and that Porter leaves behind four other children as well.

No arrests had been made at press time. The North Memphis-bred rapper launched his career in 2013 after signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, releasing “Yayo” in 2014, with the follow-up remix featuring Gotti hitting No. 40 on the Billboard mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Wild dropped the EP Go Mode that same year and the Ain’t No Stoppin’ mixtape in May 2015. His music output dramatically slowed in recent years, with the occasional single, including a Jan. 28 tease of the upcoming song “Respect” and the promise “#NewMusic” and “#DroppinSoon.” At press time a spokesperson for Porter could not be reached for further comment.

See the announcement from Wild’s team below.