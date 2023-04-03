Watch Snoop Dogg Viciously Drop the People’s Elbow on The Miz at WrestleMania 39

Snoop Dogg showed up to this weekend’s WrestleMania 39 at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium to provide ringside commentary. But in classic WWE fashion, he somehow ended up in the ring as part of the action. The hometown rapper was supposed to co-host a segment between bouts with wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin when he spontaneously provoked the rapper into a tangle with Shane McMahon.

The son of WWE founder Vince McMahon — returning after a year off — ran into the ring ready to take on The Miz. According to reports, though, he quickly suffered a torn quad in the opening minutes of his first bout in 14 months while executing a leapfrog move while trying to escape The Miz’s grasp.

With the medical crew looking McMahon over, Snoop did the noble thing and hopped into the ring to keep the match going, landing two punches on the former Real World star and two-time WWE champ and sending him crashing to the mat. Tossing aside his microphone, Snoop strolled around The Miz’s prone body and kicked Miz’s arms closer to his sides before striking a few poses and tossing his shades into the crowd. The Doggfather then flapped his arms and bounced his way across the ring and off the ropes before unleashing The Rock’s signature “people’s elbow” to win the match.

“My hat’s off to Snoop, just picking it up and like, ‘oh man, he’s hurt? That’s alright, I’ll fix that.’ Just a natural born entertainer,” WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque told the AP. “I’ve known Snoop for years in this environment and what kind of a fan he is, but tonight he put himself on a different playing field and respect factor for me. I know a lot of guys that have been in business a long time; if that happened, they’d go, ‘what do we do?’ It was amazing.”

After the surprise slam, Snoop spoke to WWE’s Cathy Kelley backstage, who reminded the rapper that he had warned her to “expect the unexpected” during his appearance. When she said she didn’t expect him to win a match on night two, a glassy eyed Snoop said he didn’t either. “I didn’t even know I was gonna be in that match until the match actually took place,” he said of the completely unexpected ring appearance.

“But that’s what I love about WrestleMania, it’s always so much that’s unpredictable, it’s always something to keep you on the edge of your seat,” he continued. “And tonight I was able to be a part of it from the inside and not just on the outside. It was a great feeling to be able to be a part of it, to be able to do what I did and to hold my belt up high at the end of the night.”

