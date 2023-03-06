×
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Announce The High School Reunion Tour: See the Dates

Slated to kick off in July, the trek will also include West Coast legends Too $hort and Warren G.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa perform onstage at night one of the 2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Hulu, at Staples Center on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. Bennett Raglin/GI for BET

After reuniting on their new collaboration “Don’t Text, Don’t Call,” Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa join forces for their forthcoming High School Reunion Tour. Slated to kick off July 7, the multi-city jaunt will feature West Coast staples Warren G, Too $hort and Berner with special guest DJ Drama. 

The 33-city tour will span the nation and touchdown in various cities including Brooklyn, St. Louis, Atlanta and Houston Tickets are available now for Citi card members through Thursday, March 9, 10 p.m. ET. The general on-sale will begin Friday, March 10, at 9 am ET on ticketmaster.com.

Snoop and Wiz’s storied friendship dates back to their 2011 smash hit “Young, Wild, and Free” featuring a then-burgeoning Bruno Mars. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and resided on the duo’s Mac and Devin Go to High School soundtrack. In February, the pair teased a possible sequel for the stoner comedy with a photo posted on social media by Snoop. “High school reunion comin summer 23 @wizkhalifa,” he captioned the pic. 

As for Wiz, he will be a busy man on the road this year. Aside from his upcoming tour with Snoop, he’ll also lead the way for his headlining effort, The Good Trip Tour. The seven-date venture will feature acts such as Joey Bada$$, Smoke DZA, Berner and Chevy Woods. It’ll begin next month. 

Check out the dates for the High School Reunion Tour below. 

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa
Courtesy Photo

2023 High School Reunion tour dates: 

  • Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
  • Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
  • Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
  • Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
  • Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
  • Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
  • Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
  • Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
  • Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
  • Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

