Snoop Dogg Releases First Metaverse Music Video With ‘House I Built’: ‘It’s About Keeping It Real’

Thanks to his track “House I Built,” new Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg has released the first-ever virtual music video produced in the Sandbox Metaverse.

The Sandbox and Animoca Brands announced the news Thursday. Later this year, Snoop Dogg will helm his debut Metaverse concert, also in The Sandbox. His tune “House I Built” appears on his latest album, BODR, which dropped via Death Row Records in February.

The Dogg appears as a voxel avatar in the visual, which features Blondish along with Steve Aoki and was created using VoxEdit and Game Maker, The Sandbox’s free user-generated content creation tools.

Snoop Dogg said in a statement, “The ‘House I Built’ track draws a parallel between how I’ve constructed my life and career and how I’m building out my Snoopverse virtual world in The Sandbox. Whether in the Metaverse or the universe, it’s about keeping it real, being yourself and making the most of every opportunity.”

Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox, said in a statement, “We are building a new entertainment platform where artists, talents of all kinds and brands can access a new generation of consumers that own and collect digital properties like LAND and digital memorabilia moments.”

“Today in The Sandbox, Snoop Dogg is building the Snoopverse, a place where his avatar can perform exclusive concerts only accessible to his fans,” he added. “Snoop’s new, first-of-its-kind, Metaverse music video ‘House I Built’ provides a tangible example today but there is more coming very soon.”

See the “House I Built” music video below: