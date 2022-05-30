Snoop Dogg Postpones 2022 Australia Tour

Snoop Dogg attends NBC's "American Song Contest" grand final live premiere and red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9, 2022 in Universal City, Calif.

Snoop Dogg won’t be bringing his doggy style to Australia later this year as planned.

The hip-hop legend was booked for an arena tour Down Under this October and November, though all dates are postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances, family obligations and filming commitments,” reads a statement issued Monday (May 30) by TEG MJR.

The concerts company is said to be working closely with Snoop’s team on new dates, “which is looking likely” to be February 2023.

“While we understand the disappointment with these shows moving back to 2023,” the statement continues, “we also respect Snoop’s decision and can’t wait to have the God Father of Rap finally back on Australian shores.”

Tickets for the nixed concerts will remain valid for the new show dates.

Snoop’s I Wanna Thank Me tour was scheduled to visit arenas in four cities this October and November, starting at Perth’s RAC Arena (Oct. 26), then visiting Sydney and Melbourne, and wrapping at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Nov. 1).

The rap star’s calendar is stuffed, as usual. Snoop’s diary highlights includes international dates in early 2022; his booking to DJ (as Snoopadelic) on next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards; he’s been recruited for the soundtrack to prison break movie Bosco; he’ll make a cameo in the feature film All-Star Weekend; he co-hosted the inaugural American Song Contest; and he has a collaboration with BTS in the works.

Snoop’s Aussie fans have waited the best part of a decade to catch Snoopy. The last time he performed in these parts was in 2014 when he headlined the now-defunct Big Day Out.

The I Wanna Thank Me trek, announced September 2021, was meant to be an early milepost in the freshly-formed partnership between Snoop Dogg and TEG MJR, the U.K.-based promotion arm of Australian live entertainment, ticketing and tech giant TEG.

Through that multi-million-dollar arrangement, stuck in collaboration with MPI Artists, TEG MJR promotes all Snoop Dogg tours globally outside of North America, beginning with U.K. and European dates on Snoop’s 2022 World Tour.