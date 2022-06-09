Snoop Dogg Reveals His Personal Blunt Roller’s Salary Has Gone Up Due to Inflation

The economic turmoil gripping the nation hasn’t just resulted in the highest gas prices ever recorded and a spike in avocado prices. It is also hitting one of the most essential services in our horticulture industry as well. Specifically, it’s blowing up the cost of retaining professional blunt rollers.

You might recall that Snoop Dogg employs one such personal hash-sistant. And when Uber Facts recently reminded us of the fact that the rapper has a full-time blunt-tender who makes $40,000-$50,000 a year, Snoop replied “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Back in 2019, Snoop dropped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show to describe the role played by his bluntcierge, joking, “That motherf—er is like Lurch from The Addams Family, ‘you rang?,’ he said about the salaried smokemellier who has a joint at the ready whenever the Doggfather is feeling the need for weed.

“That’s his J-O-B — his occupation,” he explained to teetotaler Stern. “On his résumé, it says, ’What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.” At the time Snoop said the job paid in the mid-5 figures, with perks including free dope, of course. But like everything else in this edge-of-stagflation economy, even the cost of the blunt arts are getting higher and higher.

Snoop, who recently manned the decks at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards as his plate-spinning alter ego DJ Snoopadelic announced last month that he was postponing his planned fall tour of Australia due to what he called “unforeseen circumstances, family obligations and filming commitments.” Snoop’s I Wanna Thank Me tour was scheduled to visit arenas in four cities this October and November, starting at Perth’s RAC Arena (Oct. 26), then visiting Sydney and Melbourne, and wrapping at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Nov. 1).

In addition to the MTV gig, he’s been recruited for the soundtrack to prison break movie Bosco; he’ll make a cameo in the feature film All-Star Weekend; he co-hosted the inaugural American Song Contest and he has a collaboration with BTS in the works.

