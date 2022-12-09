Snoop Dogg, Master P Say ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal Roll-out Getting Blocked: ‘They Can’t Stop Us’

You might have to wait a bit longer to get your early morning Snoop fix. Four months after Snoop Dogg announced that he was headed for the breakfast aisle with his “Snoop Loopz” cereal brand, the legendary MC claimed he’s being blocked by big cereal box.

“So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s that’s my name. We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity,” Snoop wrote in a message posted alongside a video in which he and partner Master P hold up boxes of the gluten-free Loopz that they promised would have “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” than other store brands.

“We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. But our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment. Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful,” continued Snoop, who was offering the Loopz product through his Broadus Foods brand shingle.

“This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth. Broadus Foods is all about helping the community. It’s official we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. @masterp and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. #GodsPlan What do YOU think we should name our new cereal?”

The statement was accompanied by a video in which Master P said the more boxes of Loopz they sell the more they’re helping out their local communities through charitable efforts. “Snoop, you know when you’re doing something good,” P said, “the devil gotta show up,” Snoop replied. “We did this for the people, we did this for the family. We did this to make sure people got something to eat.”

Snoop praised P for distributing the cereal to those in need, with both men explaining — without naming names — that they are trying to make the breakfast aisle “diverse” for the current moment. “Cuz a lot of those cereals are based off past… this is based on the future,” Snoop said, shaking a colorful box of his brand. “We make people products.” When they announced Loopz in August, the pair said each purchase would be accompanied by a charitable donation.

While the rap legends did not name the company that is seemingly blocking their path, Billboard reached out to Froot Loops parent company Kellogg’s for comment; the company had not responded by press time. In the meantime, Snoop and P asked fans for their suggestions for a new name for their product.

Check out Snoop’s Loopz video below.