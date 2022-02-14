Snoop Dogg Paid Tribute to His Late Mom During Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was among the hip-hop and R&B royalty to hit the stage for Sunday night’s epic Super Bowl halftime show — and the rap veteran paid tribute to his late mom during his set.

While performing live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Snoop briefly stood in front of a photo of himself and his mom, Beverly Tate. The photograph he included in his performance is the same picture Snoop Dogg, né Calvin Broadus Jr., shared on Oct. 24, the day his mom died at age 70.

Explore Explore Snoop Dogg See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Monday (Feb. 14), Snoop wrote on Instagram, “Thank. U @nfl and. @drdre for letting me have my mommas image [be] apart of my set.”

At the time of his mom’s death, Snoop Dogg shared the heartwarming photo on Instagram, writing, “Mama thank u for having me.”

On Oct. 27, Snoop Dogg appeared on The Breakfast Club and discussed the pain of losing his mom. “It’s heavy on my heart but at the same time I know that these are things that she loved for me to do,” he said at the time. “To make people smile, to make people laugh, to spread joy. So the pandemic taught me to love people more, to be more up close and personal, and to be more understanding. Because there’s a lot of mental health going on. We all have it but we just ashamed to say it.”