Snoop Dogg Joins Scripted Shondaland Podcast ‘Matter’ About Police Brutality

Snoop Dogg is joining Dylan C. Brown’s #MATTER podcast, Shondaland Audio announced Wednesday (Feb. 1) in partnership with iHeartMedia.

#MATTER is the first scripted podcast presented by Shondaland Audio, the podcast arm of Shonda Rhimes’ (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton) production company. The series, which stars Amin Joseph, Jennifer Christopher, Nile Bullock, Steve Harris and Haley Joel Osment, tells the story of a man who witnesses his teen son’s beating by police and then ends up barricaded in a restaurant with one of the officers. The series is from the perspective of a reporter covering the police brutality investigation.

In the eight-episode show, hip-hop veteran Snoop Dogg will play Big H, “the most respected gang banger in Los Angeles.”

#MATTER comes after Brown directed, wrote and produced Mac and Devin go to High School, a film starring Snoop and fellow artist Wiz Khalifa. Brown is currently working alongside 50 Cent as a writer for the latter’s hit series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Snoop Dogg has 43 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including three No. 1 hits — “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” and Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” — and a total of 11 top 10s. On Feb. 13, he’ll perform at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Watch the trailer for #MATTER — which will be released weekly on Wednesdays starting Feb. 9 — at the iHeartMedia website.