Snoop Dogg & E-40 Are Teaming Up for a Cookbook: Here’s When It Arrives

Looking for something new to try in the kitchen? Snoop Dogg and E-40 got you covered.

The rap duo are teaming up for a new cookbook, titled Snoop Dogg Presents Goon With the Spoon, which is set to arrive on November 14 via Chronicle Books, according to People.

The book, which serves as a follow-up to Snoop’s popular cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, will feature more than 65 recipes inspired by both Snoop and E-40’s music, as well as some tasty dishes the hip-hop superstars enjoy cooking and eating together.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news E-40 Snoop Dogg See latest videos, charts and news

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” Snoop wrote in the book’s foreword, per People. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

Snoop is no stranger to the culinary arts. Beyond his cookbooks, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s 2017 Emmy-nominated cooking show with his pal Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, featured a series of special guests such as Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent and Bella Thorne.

If you’re looking for more tasty musician-approved recipes, we at Billboard have compiled a whole list of musician cookbooks you need to try for your next dinner party. Check out our list here.