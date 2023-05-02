Snoop Dogg & Friends to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ‘Doggystyle’ at Hollywood Bowl

Snoop Dogg is joining the Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 concert lineup. Snoop Dogg & Friends — subtitled 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle & More and produced by Dr. Dre — will take place June 27-28 (8 p.m. PT). The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced the new addition to the Bowl’s summer slate Tuesday (May 2).

A host of special guests will help the hip-hop pioneer, media personality and entrepreneur celebrate the anniversary of his seminal debut studio album. The performers will be backed by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge.

Released in 1993 by the rapper then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, Doggystyle spun off two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and also his first as a lead artist: “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice.” Guests on the album included Nate Dogg, Warren G., Kurupt, The Lady of Rage, The D.O.C., Tha Dogg Pound and R&B group The Dramatics.

Produced by Dr. Dre following Snoop Dogg’s own guest contributions to the former’s 1992 classic The Chronic, Doggystyle debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped that chart for three weeks. The later RIAA-certified multiplatinum album initially sold 803,000 copies its premiere week which, at that time, was a first-week record for a debut rap album, according to Luminate. The record stood for nearly a decade until 50 Cent’s 2003 debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which logged 872,000 units sold in its first week. Doggystyle was released by Death Row Records, which Snoop Dogg now owns, and Interscope Records.

Tickets for Snoop Dogg & Friends go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit the Hollywood Bowl’s website for more information.