Snoop Dogg Postpones ‘Doggystyle’ Anniversary Concerts Due to Writers’ Strike: ‘We Stand in Solidarity With the Unions’

Snoop Dogg‘s seminal debut studio album, Doggystyle, marks its 30th anniversary this year, and he had intended to celebrate the occasion with two special live performances at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27 and June 28. However, “Gin and Juice” rapper has had to pump the breaks on the festivities.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows,” Snoop captioned June 2 Instagram video about delaying the celebration for the Dr. Dre-produced album. “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

He reiterated his point in the video, telling fans, “We gotta move that date! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we gonna push it back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted in March to go on strike if an agreement was not reached by the time the contract expired at 11:59 p.m. on May 1, resulting in the largest walkout of its kind in 15 years; the writers immediately took to the picket lines on May 2. As a result of contract disagreements between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), members of the WGA are demanding increased job security for writers, larger writers’ rooms, a limit on the use of AI in screenwriting, and a larger share of streaming residuals, among other points.

Snoop Dogg has earned three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the Pharrell-assisted “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and his featured turn on Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.” On the Billboard 200, the West Coast rap icon has also earned three chart-toppers. In December 1993, Doggystyle became his first of 11 titles to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200, eventually spending three weeks at the summit. Snoop’s debut has since logged 75 weeks on the chart.

See his announcement delaying the Doggystyle anniversary shows below: