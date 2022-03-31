Snoop Dogg Teases ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ as First NFT Release on Revamped Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg performs onstage at night one of the 2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Hulu, at Staples Center on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles.

On Thursday (March 31), Snoop Dogg was virtually joined by longtime friend and collaborator Ice Cube for a YouTube Live discussion about the digital future of his newly acquired Death Row Records.

The nearly 25-minute conversation was hosted by BUX Crypto and also included rising Death Row artist October London, who said he’s known Snoop Dogg since 2016.

After revealing his plans for future Death Row signees, the Dogg teased, “I just might sell ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ next month.” The Snoop-featuring lead single from Dr. Dre’s 1992 debut solo album The Chronic peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1993. Billboard has confirmed that all the new Death Row releases will be NFTs, and it sounds like “G Thang” will be the first drop.

Following Snoop’s purchase of the iconic brand and catalog in February — and his promise to turn it into an “NFT label” or, more accurately, the first label on the blockchain — fans were surprised to find several key Death Row albums missing from streaming services, including The Chronic and Snoop’s own seven-times platinum 1993 debut Doggystyle. The “G Thang” sale should show how the new label plans to operate.

When asked Thursday about his plans for Death Row’s emerging artists, Snoop said, “Death Row Records is the first major label to be an NFT label … creating content where people can actually own and trade. We dropped a mixtape last month and it did a great thing for us as far as communicating, getting us in the community [and] engaging with a lot of artists that had no foundation or platform.

“It also showed us that this community is in dire need of great music and that’s what we plan on doing,” he added. “We plan on bringing great music and great artists. … This is what Death Row is all about, trying to expand and take it to new regions.”

Snoop also confirmed that Gala Music will be the “exclusive place that Death Row lives in the Metaverse. … We plan on giving people access to buying and trading some of these classic songs, classic records that were the foundation of Death Row and along the lines get these new records.” Gala is aiming to “build a decentralized world of music that uplifts artists, fans and collectors” through rewards, NFTs and Web3, according to a rep for the company.

Ice Cube chimed in: “As a creator, this is a dream-come-true space.” The hitmaker said Death Row artists have an advantage “to be able to go directly to the fans and to make a relationship directly with your fans is always the best way.”

Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records from the Blackstone-controlled MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music) last month.