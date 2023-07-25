Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Shows In Solidarity With WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Doggystyle, Snoop Dogg’s landmark debut album, celebrates its 30th anniversary in just four months, but the Grammy-nominated West Coast rap legend will no longer be marking the occasion with his two previously announced Hollywood Bowl shows.

On Tuesday (July 25), the rapper and actor took to Instagram to share a statement regarding the status of the Doggystyle anniversary shows. “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” he wrote.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.” On June 2, Snoop announced that the Hollywood Bowl shows would be postponed from June 27-28 to October 20-21.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially went on strike at 11:59 p.m. on May 1 after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed, resulting in the largest walkout of its kind in 15 years; the writers immediately took to the picket lines on May 2. Earlier this month, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also called a strike after contract negotiations with the AMPTP broke down, marking the first “double strike” in over 60 years.

Members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are demanding a larger share of streaming residuals, increased job security for writers, larger writers’ rooms and a limit on the use of AI in screenwriting and background acting among other points.

With acting roles dating back to 1998’s Half Baked, Snoop Dogg has been prolific not only in the music world, but also across film and television. In 2019, he starred in the award-winning comedy biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s full statement here: