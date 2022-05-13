Snoop Dogg Lays Out His Amazing Business Plan If He Were to Buy Twitter

Snoop Dogg attends NBC's "American Song Contest" grand final live premiere and red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9, 2022 in Universal City, Calif.

Following news that Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold,” Snoop Dogg decided it was time to step in.

“May have 2 buy Twitter now,” he jokingly tweeted on Friday (May 13), before compiling who his new “board of directors” would be for the platform, including Cheech & Chong’s Tommy Chong, “tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC” (a.k.a. Pete Najarian) and, of course, “Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry.”

Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper then delved into some major changes he would make to the platform. “First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bulls—,” he tweeted, before adding, “Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah f— those bots.”

Explore Explore Snoop Dogg See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Snoop’s tweets come following Musk’s announcement that his plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion were “temporarily on hold,” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

In a tweet, the Tesla billionaire linked to a Reuters story from May 2 citing a financial filing from Twitter that estimated false or spam accounts made up fewer than 5% of the company’s “monetizable daily active users” in the first quarter.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said, indicating he’s skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low.

Two hours after his first tweet, Musk said he is “still committed” to completing the acquisition.