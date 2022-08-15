Snoop Dogg Gets Into the Breakfast Cereal Game With ‘Snoop Loopz’

He loosened us with his wine, and pot brands, now Snoop Dogg hits us with his own wholegrain breakfast.



Snoopy turns cereal killer with Snoop Loopz, a boxed brekky that will drop at grocery stores through his Broadus Foods business.



Think gluten-free Froot Loops, with “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows,” enthuses hip-hop entrepreneur Master P, who unveiled Snoop’s new snack food via his socials — accompanied with a cut of “Still A G Thang.”

Explore Explore Snoop Dogg See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Founded by Calvin Broadus (aka Snoop Dogg), Broadus Foods already boasts a range of Mama Snoop’s breakfast products, including cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup, and supports charitable organizations, including Door of Hope.



Snoop is also cooking something up on sales charts around the globe with Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions,” on which he features with BTS.

The track debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, for the rap legend’s first entry.



“Bad Decisions” was released Aug. 5 and is slated to debut on multiple Aug. 20-dated charts following its first week of availability.