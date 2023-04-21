Audible Originals Announce New Programming Celebrating Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Yasiin Bey & More

Beginning this June, Audible Originals will spearhead its extensive rollout in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with a slate of new programming, including big names such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Yasiin Bey, DJ Drama and more.

“Hip-hop has made an indelible mark on music and culture since its inception — running the gamut from the emergence of DJs to innovation and creative artistry in sampling, dance styles, fashion, audio technology and so much more,” Rachel Ghiazza, Audible evp and head of U.S. content, tells Billboard. “Audible is proud to celebrate such incredible cultural influence with this lineup of new originals that both elevate and commemorate the 50-year history of this iconic genre.”

Snoop’s Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites will debut June 15 and honor the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle. According to a press release, From the Streets will find Snoop reflecting “on his coming-of-age journey from the streets of Long Beach to around the world and his decision to pursue love and life over death and destruction.” It also touches on his days “from singing in the church choir as a boy to meeting Dr. Dre and eventually buying Death Row Records.”

Then, Yasiin Bey’s: A Dynamic Career in Communications will drop on July 7. Bey, formerly Mos Def, will take “listeners on a journey touching on his Brooklyn origins, faith and spirituality, as well as his creative inspirations and influences.”

The week after, DJ Drama Presents Gangsta Grillz will debut and highlight the mixtape’s “inception to its production to its lasting impact.” The podcast features Drama alongside a guest, most notably Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, to discuss the series’ influence. That releases on July 13.

Then, Lil Kim’s Audible Original — which is currently untitled — will arrive in August. It will break down the rapper’s long-lasting legacy, most notably the success of her 1996 album, Hardcore.

Visit Audible’s website for more information on its slate of programming for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.