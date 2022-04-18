×
Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Fat Joe & More Pay Tribute to DJ Kay Slay: ‘Rest In Power, King’

"Such a real one," wrote LL Cool J. "So solid. Rest in power King."

DJ Kay Slay
DJ Kay Slay spotted at PH West Hollywood> on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles. Prince Williams/GC Images

The world of hip-hop had one less legend in it as of Sunday (April 17). Following a four-month struggle with a severe case of COVID-19, iconic disc jockey, producer and record label executive DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 to the devastation of many of the genre’s biggest names.

Born Keith Grayson, DJ Kay Slay was famous for the Streetsweeper album series he made with a supernova of all-star artists. Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL Cool J and Fat Joe were all part of the project in some capacity, and all of them have taken to social media to pay respects to their late collaborator. “Thank. U. @djkayslay for being u god bless ya soul,” Snoop captioned an Instagram photo of Kay Slay flashing a backwards peace sign. “Say hi to my mama.”

“Such a real one,” wrote LL Cool J on the platform. “So solid. Rest in power King. I’m gonna miss you B.”

The famed DJ hailed from New York City and rose to prominence as a Style Wars-featured graffiti artist before stepping into a career in music. He released several albums in addition to the The Streetsweeper Volumes 1 and 2, including his collaboration record with DJ Greg Street The Champions: North Meets South and his 2017 LP The Big Brother, which featured assists from Ice-T, Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and many more.

“My brothers we lost a General today, a Pilar of our community,” Fat Joe wrote on Instagram, posting an old photo of Kay Slay. “We will hold this man in the highest regards for he is an icon when it comes to this culture. We’ll keep your name alive as long as I’m here. Harlem east side stand the f–k up.”

See how hip-hop artists are remembering DJ Kay Slay below.

 

