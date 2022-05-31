Snoop Dogg Scraps 2022 International Concerts

Snoop Dogg is scrapping all international dates from his 2022 calendar, blaming “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

As previously reported, the rap star had postponed his forthcoming tour of Australia, what was to be his first visit there since 2014. Those shows are “looking likely” to be rescheduled to February 2023, say the promoters for that planned outing, TEG MJR.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Snoop confirms he’s “canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates” for the remainder of 2022, citing “family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” among factors.

The Doggfather “regrets” the cancellations. “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,” the statement continues. “He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

The rapper had been booked to perform concerts at venues across the U.K. and Europe from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19.

Snoop’s slate is now clean, with the exception of several appearances, including a DJ slot at next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. He remains committed, however, to his remaining concerts in the U.S. for the rest of the year, the statement adds.

Snoop’s now-shelved tour was produced by the freshly-formed partnership with TEG MJR, the U.K.-based promotion arm of Australian live entertainment, ticketing and tech giant TEG.

Through that multi-million-dollar arrangement, announced in March 2021 and stuck in collaboration with MPI Artists, TEG MJR promotes all Snoop Dogg tours globally outside of North America.