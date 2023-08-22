16 People Hospitalized for Heat-Related Illness at Snoop Dogg Show in Houston

The sweltering summer concert season sent more than two dozen people to the med tent on Saturday at Snoop Dogg‘s show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion outside of Houston. According to USA Today, in addition to the 35 people who showed signs of “heat-related illness” who were examined at the venue, another dozen-plus were hospitalized at the show where temperatures reached 104 during the day.

Explore Explore Snoop Dogg See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Out of these, MCHD EMS transported 16 adults to nearby hospitals in stable condition,” said Montgomery County Hospital District public information officer Misti Willingham. In the midst of one of the hottest summers in the planet’s history due to the effect of human-caused climate change, the local fire department was dispatched to the venue as a precaution during the show in case the patient number continued to rise.

“This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told the paper. During the show, the Fire Dept. tweeted that they were “headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert.”

Snoop is on the road with Too $hort and Wiz Khalifa on their High School Reunion tour, which is slated to hit the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, NM on Tuesday night (Aug. 22).

The incident was just the latest heat-related bump in the road this summer, following an Ed Sheeran show in Pittsburgh on July 8 during which 17 people were hospitalized due to “heat-related” illnesses and Jason Aldean’s scratched kick-off of his Highway Desperado Tour on July 15 in Hartford, CT, which he had to exit early due to dehydration and heat exhaustion.