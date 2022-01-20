A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi & Playboi Carti Headlining Smoker’s Club Fest 2022

Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on Dec. 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, Calif.

A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi and Playboi Carti will headline Smoker’s Club Fest 2022 in Southern California at the end of April.

The music festival and joint celebration of hip-hop and cannabis culture will take place at the 65,000-capacity Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif., on Saturday, April 30.

More performers on the festival lineup include: Ferg, Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Joey Bada$$, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Lupe Fiasco, Curren$y, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Wale, Reason, and Casey Veggies, among many others. The lineup looks very similar to its 2018 edition, which Cudi also headlined alongside Khalifa and Schoolboy Q in Long Beach.

Rocky and Cudi headlined two different Rolling Loud festivals last year, with Rocky leading Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021 and Cudi kicking off day one of Rolling Loud L.A. in December, where he teased another album. Rocky, who performed his debut 2011 mixtape Live. Love. ASAP at ComplexCon 2021 last November, has been consistently topping festival bills and teased in his GQ cover story that he was coming out with a new album tentatively titled All Smiles soon. Carti recently wrapped up his Narcissist Tour last month.

Fans can sign up for the special presale, which begins Monday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. PT, at SmokersClubFest.com. After the presale, remaining tickets will be available to purchase for the general public at 2 p.m. PT that same day. GA tickets start at $222.99 and VIP tickets start at $408.99.

See the full lineup below.