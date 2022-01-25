Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Son’s Mom

Slim Jxmmi of rap duo Rae Sremmurd was arrested by Miami-Dade Police after being charged for battery in connection to a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, the mother of their infant son.

Authorities entered the rapper’s (real name: Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown) apartment at Miami’s CANVAS condominium building around 11 a.m. ET, according to WPLG, an ABC affiliate in Miami. The outlet reports that the female victim — whose name has not been revealed — told police that Brown pulled her hair from her scalp in an effort to prevent her from getting their sleeping baby from a bassinet inside their home.

The incident was triggered after the pair argued because Brown followed another woman on Twitter. The artist allegedly said he was going to the gym, but his girlfriend was informed by friends that he was spotted at a bar. Police say the woman “smelled alcohol emitting from his breath.” Police also say Brown threw the woman’s phone from a balcony after chasing her around their home when she attempted to record the incident.

Authorities say the woman shared a video with a friend on Instagram and hid her phone in her chest before Brown allegedly sat on her, while she was in fetal position, in an effort to take her phone. Officers retrieved the phone nearby and returned it to the woman, but she had already received “scratch marks on her chest” after “tussling” with Brown.

Brown, 30, is being held in jail on $1,500 bond.