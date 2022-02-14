Silk Sonic Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Silky-Smooth ‘Love’s Train’ Cover

Silk Sonic‘s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a musical bang.

On Monday (Feb. 14), the duo released their all-new cover of funk and R&B group Con Funk Shun‘s 1982 classic “Love’s Train.”

Mars declared of their new rendition, “This is one of Silk Sonic’s favorite songs originally recorded by the group Con Funk Shun. Every time @anderson._paak and I get behind instruments we play this. We love this song so much we wanted to sing it for y’all.”

He wrapped up his Instagram caption writing, “#HappyValentinesDay Beautiful people. #LovesTrain available everywhere.”

And .Paak wrote in an Instagram post of his own, “We wanna dedicate this to that special someone!”

The new “Love’s Train” cover comes months after Silk Sonic released their highly anticipated debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on Nov. 12. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Just one day before releasing the new “Love’s Train” cover with Mars, .Paak made a special guest appearance during Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show, which was already star-studded with a collaborative performance from Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. .Paak appeared to play drums as Eminem delivered his hit song “Lose Yourself.”

Silk Sonic is set to kick off their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live on Feb. 25.

Listen to Silk Sonic’s cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic “Love’s Train” cover below: