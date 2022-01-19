Silk Sonic Set Las Vegas Residency

Most acts wait until well into their career to set down roots in Las Vegas. But for Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s Silk Sonic the time is now. The dynamic duo announced on Wednesday morning (Jan. 19) that they will be offering their services to the Strip beginning on Feb. 25 at Dolby Live as part of “An Evening With Silk Sonic.”

“Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Mars tweeted. The run currently includes 13 dates at the 5,200-seat theater at the Park MGM, with the Live Nation presale slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET today; the general public on-sale begins at 1 p.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 21). The shows are subject to the venue’s Health Check standards to reduce exposure to COVID-19, which requires masks be worn by all attendees and which could also require proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the event or a rapid on-site COVID test.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” .Paak added about the first substantial run of gigs in support of the pair’s debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic. The collection debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart on the list dated Nov. 27, and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after the lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for eight weeks between April and July 2021.

At press time the announced dates for the run are: Feb. 25, 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31 and April 2.