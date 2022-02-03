Silk Sonic Slide Into Fortnite ‘Icon Series’ With Outfits, Radio Station

Silk Sonic has officially joined Fortnite as a duo, bringing their signature style to the game in partnership with Fortnite and Atlantic Records.

Silk Sonic joined the world of Fortnite on Thursday (Feb. 3) when the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak-led duo announced that they’ve signed a deal to bring their smooth stylings to the virtual universe. The partnership between Atlantic Records and Fornite on the latest “Icon Series” will include in-game outfits for players, a new in-game “Icon Radio” station and an upcoming “Silk Sonic Cup” player tournament.

“When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’ They said ‘no.’ I said ‘deal.’ I”ll see you on the Island,” Mars said in a statement, with .Paak cheekily adding, “When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, ‘I’m in. He could use the help, so I support it.’ And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

The first “Icon Radio” station launches today, allowing players to listen to all the songs on the duo’s debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic, in their cars, along with solo tracks from Mars and .Paak. Legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins serves as the radio station’s host.

The official “Silk Sonic Set” outfits — players can choose between a digitally jacked Mars or .Paak — are slated to launch on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. They include signature accessories such as Mars’ Sound Scepter Pickaxe, which can be worn as Back Bling, and .Paak’s Sonic Snare Back Bling and Boom Bap Pickaxe; Fortnite users can get early access to the new outfits and the pair’s signature “Silk Sonic Spray” by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament, which kicks off on Feb. 7.

Both performers are familiar to Fortnite users; .Paak performed a “Spotlight Concert Series” in the game in Sept. 2020 and Mars’ “Leave the Door Open Emote” debuted in-game in April 2021. The Icon Series skin line has previously featured collaborations with Ariana Grande and Marshmello, among others.

Check out images from the Silk Sonic package below.