Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Return to the Rap Game With Upcoming Song ‘King Talk’

Besides showcasing his Hall of Fame prowess on the hardwood, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal flexed his rap skills in the ’90s alongside The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z. On Tuesday (May 2), O’Neal will return to the rap space when he releases his new track, “King Talk.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, O’Neal’s forthcoming song will celebrate this year’s playoffs after being initially teased last February when LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “King Talk” will also be a collaborative effort, as the song features Ghanaian-American rapper Blackway.

Shaq’s foray into music began when he released his debut album, Shaq Diesel, in 1993. The platinum effort included Billboard Hot 100 singles “What’s Up Doc? (Can We Rock)” and “(I Know I Got) Skillz,” which crept into the top 40 on the chart. It also included production from EPMD’s Erick Sermon and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

In 1996, O’Neal enlisted The Notorious B.I.G. for his home-run track “You Can’t Stop the Reign.” Last year during his interview with Drink Champs, O’Neal explained why his mythical record “No Love Lost” — featuring Biggie, Jay-Z and Nas — never dropped.

“People didn’t clear it, but I didn’t take it personal,” Shaq recalled during the episode. “Me being in the studio with Nas, I’m happy. I get to call my boy and say, ‘Come over, Nas here.’ I get to call my boy and say, ‘Jay in here.’ I get to call my boys and say, ‘Yo, Biggie at the house he ’bout to jump in the seat.’ That’s what it’s all about.”

The final record featured Jay-Z and Lord Tariq and resided on You Can’t Stop the Reign.