New York City Restaurant Sei Less Announces HipHop50 Menu Named After Iconic Songs & Albums

Beginning Tuesday (Aug. 1), popular New York City restaurant Sei Less will launch its special menu in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Paying homage to celebrated songs, albums and musicians in the culture, Sei Less created unique appetizers, entrees, desserts, and cocktails as a prix fixe meal for $50.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the hip-hop community’s support of Sei Less, so we wanted to find a special way to express our appreciation and honor the hip-hop artists that have pushed the culture forward,” Sei Less founder Dara Mirjahangiry tells Billboard. “Since we’re a New York City restaurant, we intentionally wanted to pay homage to a multigenerational group of New York City hip-hop artists that have played an integral part in our success. But at the end of the day, we’re thankful for all the artists that have dined at our restaurant and we’re proud to celebrate such an iconic anniversary for hip-hop.”

Some of the meals consist of the “Unforgettable,” an ode to French Montana that is a crispy rock shrimp appetizer and a favorite of the Bronx rapper at the restaurant. Another dish is an entree, a nod to Cardi B’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “I Like It,” which is an order of Beijing chicken, a previous meal she had while dining at the establishment. On the dessert front, fans can devour the “I Know What You Want,” a double chocolate mousse with chocolate sauce honoring Busta Rhymes, or “The Last Temptation,” a vanilla creme brulee with raspberry and yuzu meringue saluting Ja Rule.

Fans can also enjoy two premium-shelf VIP cocktails named after prominent albums from Jay-Z and Diddy for $50, respectively. Dubbed The Blueprint and The Saga Continues, each drink caters to the artists’ liquor brands D’USSE and Deleon.

The extensive list of celebrities who have frequented the NYC hotspot ranges from Kanye West, Cardi B, Diddy, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Fat Joe and NBA superstar James Harden to French soccer star Kylian Mbappe.

Check out the HipHop50 menu below.