See Chloe & Halle Bailey Reunite With Mentor Beyonce at Wearable Art Gala

Chloe and Halle Bailey had a chance to reunite with their mentor Beyoncé over the weekend at the Wearable Art Gala.

On Saturday, Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, invited an A-list guest list to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of WACO Theater Center. In addition to Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, other guests included Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey and sister duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Queen B’s Parkwood label.

Chloe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her and her sister standing alongside Bey in one photo and hugging her in the next.

In the photo, the trio all shared a color theme, with Halle sporting a black dress with silver embellishments and cutouts around her chest and midsection, Chloe rocking a silk hot-pink dress with puffy sleeves and a slit at the thigh, and Queen Bey wearing a black-and-white dress with star designs and silk pink gloves.

“Family,” Chloe captioned the post, which has garnered more than a half-million likes so far.

It’s no surprise that these three are linking up. Bey is a mentor to the rising stars, who she signed to her Parkwood Entertainment label in 2015. During an August interview with Uproxx, Chloe discussed how she has been influenced by the “Break My Soul” singer. “Ever since I was a young girl, I’ve always been inspired by her,” Chloe said of Beyonce. “To be able to hear the music and get to see her thought process in choosing certain songs, and just knowing how fearless she is, it’s been incredibly inspiring to me,” Chloe added, as she got a chance to see Bey put together her Renaissance album, which arrived on July 29.

Back in 2020, Bey presented her proteges with the Rising Star Award at Billboard‘s Women in Music event, telling the duo: “You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter, and I’ll always love you.”