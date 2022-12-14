Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and PARTYNEXTDOOR Get the Engine Running With ‘Sex In The Porsche’: Listen

Sean “Diddy” Combs is motoring on with “Sex In The Porsche,” the hip-hop mogul’s new collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Diddy is listed as co-writer (with PARTYNEXTDOOR, real name Jahron Brathwaite) and co-producer (with Nyan) on the smooth cut, the second lifted from Diddy’s forthcoming album release.

The first, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, arrived in October, part of a three-pack which included the Queens Remix and the Kings Remix. “Gotta Move On” went to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart in November, the first leader for both acts on the survey.

According to reps, Diddy’s new album is scheduled to drop “early next year” through his Love Records imprint, a partnership with Motown Records.

“Sex In The Porsche” is accompanied with a visualizer featuring creative direction by Lauriann Gibson, and starring rapper and model Rubi Rose.

Diddy got his year in music underway by hosting, executive producing, and performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Later, Diddy and Tiller performed “Gotta Move On” alongside Teyana Taylor at the 2022 BET Awards in June. During the ceremony, the veteran artist was presented with the show’s lifetime achievement award, which featured an introduction by Jay-Z and a tribute performance from Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Faith Evans. Ye and Babyface also gave speeches on the night.

“Music has always been my first love; Love Records is the next chapter about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said of his latest venture. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album, and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Since his career took flight in the ‘90s, the producer, songwriter, rapper, label executive and head of Combs Enterprises has scooped three Grammy Awards, won ASCAP’s “songwriter of the year,” and collaborated with a host of hitmakers, including Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears and Kanye West, among others.

He’s not just a hitmaker. Diddy was in the news recently with the announcement of the birth of his seventh child.