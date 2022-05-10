×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Partners With Motown Records for First Album from His R&B Label Love Records

Sean "Diddy" Combs launches label Love Records with album release via Motown Records.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ethiopia Habtemariam
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Motown Records' Ethiopia Habtemariam Gio Bandero for Combs Enterprises

As he prepares for his debut as host and executive producer of the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards (May 15), Sean “Diddy” Combs— aka Love — is announcing news on another front. He is formally launching his Love Records in tandem with signing a one-time album deal with Motown Records.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Mary J. Blige

Sean "Diddy" Combs

See latest videos, charts and news

The forthcoming album will be the first project under the imprint, which will focus solely on R&B through the release of singles and collaborative projects with artists, producers and songwriters.

Related

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Spotlights the 'Strength of a Woman' at Her Three-Day Inaugural Atlanta Festival

On marking his official return to music, Combs said in a statement, “Music has always been my first love; Love Records is the next chapter about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life. For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album, and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records CEO/chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam stated, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture. To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

Combs serves as executive producer, curator and A&R of Love Records’ first album, due this summer. In addition, he will continue to oversee his successful label predecessor, Bad Boy Entertainment. During his 30-year career as a producer, songwriter, rapper, label executive and head of Combs Enterprises, Combs is a three-time Grammy Award winner who has collaborated with a host of hitmakers, including Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears and Kanye West, among others.

Combs is managed by SAL&CO where he is represented by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

Love Records
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad