Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Donates $1 Million to Jackson State University: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Here If It Wasn’t For HBCUs’

Sean “Diddy” Combs never forgot the advice his grandmother gave him, and over the weekend he put her words into action with a major donation to an HBCU (historically black college or university). “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for HBCUs,” Combs wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 27), along with a video of the hip-hop mogul presenting a $1 million check to the Jackson State University Development Foundation in honor of in Jackson, Mississippi.

“It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs! The work they are doing is to be commended! My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do!!” he added in the caption to the video taken between the first and second quarters of Jackson State’s decisive victory on Saturday against South Carolina State.

Combs, 53, had pledged the donation at the 2022 BET Awards while accepting a lifetime achievement award, saying he planned to donate $1 million to another HBCU, Howard University — where he was a student for two years before leaving to intern at Uptown Records — as well as Jackson State; in 2016, Diddy pledged $1 million to his alma mater to establish the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.

“As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” said Combs of the donation. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation, it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCU’s receive the support they deserve.”

“This contribution by one of the world’s greatest and most influential entertainers and businessmen is another historic moment in the legendary history of Jackson State University,” said JSU’s director of athletics/VP Ashley Robinson. “Beyond the financial investment, it’s what it represents that is paramount – the belief in the value of our football student-athletes both on and off the field, which provides an elite pathway to current and future successes.”

Watch the check presentation below.