Scooter Braun, SB Projects & First Responders Children’s Foundation Announce College Scholarship

First Responders Children’s Foundation on Thursday announced The Children of Heroes Scholarship, which comes in partnership with music executive Scooter Braun and his media company SB Projects.

The college scholarship aims to support children of frontline medical workers and first responders who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Application dates have not been announced, but students will be able to apply through the First Responders Children’s Foundation website.

In total, $600,000 will be awarded through The Children of Heroes Scholarship over the course of eight years. Three students will be selected to receive funding for tuition, fees, and room and board each year through 2030. Prospective college freshmen and current sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to apply.

To qualify, students must be children of first responders and medical personnel impacted by the pandemic and demonstrate financial need, academic merit, leadership, volunteerism and participation in co-curricular activities. Students majoring in business or entrepreneurship will receive priority scholarship consideration.

Jillian Crane, president and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. said in a statement, “Mr. Braun has been instrumental in supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and the children and families we serve. Being a child of a first responder today often brings an element of sacrifice. We believe The Children of Heroes Scholarship will pave a brighter future for many deserving children of first responders.”

Braun continues working with the First Responders Children’s Foundation after donating $5 million to the organization in 2020. The money was raised from streams and sales of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s duet “Stuck With U.” Funds from the donation have provided 1,965 hardship grants to individuals and 283 college scholarships. The money also helped cover the costs of 108 funerals for first responders who died in the line of duty.