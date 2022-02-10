Saweetie & H.E.R. Team Up for Breezy New Single ‘Closer’

Saweetie officially unveiled the next single off her upcoming Pretty Bitch Music album, and brought H.E.R. along with her for the ride.

“Closer,” which dropped on Thursday (Feb. 10) finds H.E.R. musing the loved-up chorus over a sparkling, 70s-inspired track. “I want you, you, you / I love everything you do, do, do,” she sings.

Saweetie then hops in for her flirty verse, “I wanna fall in love for the weekend / Three boyfriends, I don’t know where I’m sleepin’ / We be thuggin’, clubbin’, f—in’ / Order room service when we done that’s the sequence,” she flows.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news H.E.R. Saweetie See latest videos, charts and news

The rapper told Billboard last year that with Pretty Bitch Music, she hopes people will get to know who she really is and how she feels. “I need people to know who Diamonte is, and not just who Saweetie is.”

“I have feelings and I’m a human being,” she explained. “But people just talk about you like you can’t read, and I think there’s just this misconception that I come from perfect beginnings, and I’m just some perfect individual. But it’s like, no. I have feelings just like everyone else.”

She added, “This is just an album that I think it will just humanize me.”

Saweetie dropped her latest project, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, back in April 2021 and the star has since released a number of singles, including her TikTok viral collaboration, “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat.

Listen to Saweetie’s “Closer” featuring H.E.R. below.