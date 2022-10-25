Salt-N-Pepa to Be Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Salt-N-Pepa are the latest celebrities to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that the MCs will receive their star in the Recording category, and the honor marks the 2,739th star on the walk of fame.

The duo’s star will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to Amoeba Music, and will be presented to them in a ceremony on Friday (Nov. 4) at 11:30 a.m. PT. MC Lyte and Roxanne Chante will appear as guest speakers of the event, and the entire ceremony will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers SaltN-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!” shared Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a press statement. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) got their start as a group back in 1985, and since then, they’ve reached countless accomplishments including three No. 1s on Billboard‘s Hot Rap Songs chart, five albums on the Billboard 200, and winning the Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group in 1995 — which made them the first women in rap to win a Grammy.

Additionally, their hit “Push It” became the first rap song by a female act to hit the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, and it eventually climbed its way up to No. 19.