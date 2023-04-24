R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Roy Woods, DRAM, TiaCorine & More

Happy Monday! We’ve got 10 new songs to help you power through the week. From the soulful sounds of Jon Vinyl, Q and Baby Rose, and Ckay to hard-hitting cuts by TiaCorine and Peezy, there’s a song to cater to all of this week’s ups and downs.

And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Q feat. Baby Rose, “Understand”

Q and Baby Rose are not from this decade. The singers are taking R&B and soul rhythms to a new level by modernizing old-school sounds. “Understand” marks their first collab and the fifth single from Q’s upcoming debut album Soul,PRESENT, due May 5. Baby Rose is also releasing her new album Through and Through this Friday (April 28). You can also catch them on their Through the Soul Tour this summer.

Roy Woods, “Young Boy Problems”

On “Young Boy Problems,” Roy Woods comes face-to-face with his vices. Co-produced by Mike Hector, the song sees the OVO singer droning about “girls and drugs/ sex and money” and all of his young boy problems.

Jon Vinyl, “No Feelings”

Jon Vinyl is living out his 1970s R&B fantasy. With “No Feelings,” the Canadian singer is “on the edge” with his lover, calling her love “a cancer.” The music video gives us a glimpse into the makeshift recording sessions for what he fantasizes as being his “1976 hit record.”

redveil, “pwf”

After learn(ing) 2 swim, redveil is playing with fire. The 19-year-old continued his streak of releasing new music on or around his birthday, this time exploring the element of fire as he enters his final year as a teenager. Earning co-signs from Denzel Curry, JPEGMAFIA and JID, the DMV musician is barred up on the six-song EP, especially on its title track “pwf.”

TiaCorine feat. Latto, “FreakyT (Remix)”

TiaCorine tapped Latto for her “FreakyT” remix. The two debuted the track during Latto’s Coachella performance during weekend 1. Mimicking Tia’s flow, the Atlanta rapper slides in midway through the song saying, “Freaky girl, I like freaky things, what’s up FreakyT?” She then switches it up, going back and forth between flows over the Honorable C.N.O.T.E.-produced beat.

DRAM feat. Daniel Hex, “Brandy Joint”

On the deluxe version of his 2022 album What Had Happened Was…, DRAM is leaning into his sensual side. Alongside burgeoning Detroit R&B singer Daniel Hex, the smooth-talking duo deliver a late-night anthem sure to remain in rotation throughout the summer and beyond.

Olamide & CKay, “Trumpet”

Song of the summer? Olamide and CKay have entered the chat. Posted up in a sprawling Hollywood mansion, CKay brings romance to the table while rapper Olamide drops brow-raising bar after bar, showering his love interest with sexual innuendos, balanced by CKay’s sweet melodies.

Peezy, “Heart in It”

Detroit rapper Peezy’s latest album Ghetto showed the former Team Eastside artist’s versatility. On “Heart In It,” the “2 Million Up” lyricist gets deep, reflecting on his childhood, romance and come-up. The beat feels more reminiscent of early Drake in Toronto than Detroit, proving Peezy’s multifaceted approach and potential.

PGF Nuk, “The Next”

On “The Next,” Chicago rapper PGF Nuk unleashes a volley of threats in under two minutes, warning his opps that he’s not the one. Over a bouncy and sinister beat, PGF Nuk warns, “Pop ’em like a tire, I can make the toughest n—a cry.”

Oblé Reed, “SK [I] NCARE.”

Thank you Oblé, for this ode to self-love. The 21-year-old artist delivers loads of wisdom beyond his years how he knows best: through heartfelt lyricism and groovy instrumentals. “Mental health is so neglected in our communities, and even more so in the music industry,” he says. “It’s time that we build a culture of taking care of and understanding ourselves before we try to project anything into the world.”