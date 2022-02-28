Still Making History: Rotimi Shares His ‘Black Love’ Playlist Featuring Keith Sweat, 112, Jaheim & More

This year, Billboard is celebrating Black History Month with incredible playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme, and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling with each listen.

Today (Feb. 28), Afro-fusion artist and Power star Rotimi participates in Billboard’s monthlong series with 14 songs by fellow hitmakers including 112, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Keith Sweat, SWV, Lauryn Hill — and of course a few fan-favorites from his own discography.

On why he handpicked each record, Rotimi explains, “These songs I chose represent real Black Love and that timeless Black Love. For me, my debut album All or Nothing embodies being a grown man and celebrating your queen. Every song on this list inspired me to be just that and the best future husband I can be to my fiancée and father to my son. Black culture is so impactful and to highlight Black Love and Black families through music is an amazing gift to the world.”

He released his debut studio album in August. At the time, he told Billboard, “Playing a character on TV and being an actor makes it harder for people at times to say, ‘Oh wow, he’s really an artist.’ To get that first [RIAA gold certification] is validation of everything that me, my team, my family and everyone believes in.”

Earlier this month, Rotimi and his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee — a Tanzanian musician, TV personality and radio host — jointly launched their wellness website For the Better With Ro and Vee as “a safe space for our fans to grow with us.” Also this Black History Month, Rotimi released the official music video for his song “Weapon” featuring Fireboy DML.

Enjoy Rotimi’s heartwarming playlist below.

Editor’s note: The following songs in Rotimi’s music selection are not currently available on Spotify