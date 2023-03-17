Rolling Loud New York 2023 Canceled Due to ‘Logistical Factors’

Fans in the Tri-State area will have to forgo Rolling Loud New York this year, as the event’s organizers revealed on Friday (March 17) that plans to execute a festival in the Big Apple are longer in the works. The announcement cited “logistical factors” as the primary reason for canceling.

“For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens,” the statement reads. “Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ more like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud forever!”

Past performers at Rolling Loud New York included hometown favorites such as 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and more. Originating in 2015, Rolling Loud has become one of hip-hop’s preeminent festivals netting top-tier artists such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Post Malone. The popular festival expanded past its Miami roots and touched down in various cities, including New York and LA. Rolling Loud California 2023 featured Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti as its headliners earlier this month.

Rolling Loud also extended internationally, with forthcoming events slated to take place in Thailand, Portugal and Germany.

Read Rolling Loud’s statement in its entirety below.