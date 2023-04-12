×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky & Travis Scott to Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023

The event is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in July.

Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti performs on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 29, 2021 in Chicago. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Though Rolling Loud won’t touch down in New York this year, the festival will return to its home turf of Miami in July with a mega lineup starring A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

A$AP Rocky

Playboi Carti

Travis Scott

See latest videos, charts and news

Slated for July 21-23 at the Hard Rock Cafe, Rolling Loud Miami will return to the city for its eighth year, which previously housed household acts including Future, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and more. This year, the renowned festival tags in Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, City Girls, Offset and Don Toliver. Many prominent rookies will also grace the stage, including Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee and GloRilla. Rolling Loud also is also bringing in new faces, enlisting Bryson Tiller, Foushee, Turnstile and Billboard Hot 100 entrant Pink Panthress.

Related

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Share Personal Reflections Ahead of 'Unreal,' Historic Headlining Set at Coachella…

Tickets and passes go on sale Friday (April 14) on Rolling Loud’s website.

In March, Rolling Loud headed to California, where Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti served as headliners. Lil Wayne was a special guest and delivered a laundry list of hits including “Uproar” and “Lollipop.” Rolling Loud will take their talents internationally as they embark on a Thailand festival this weekend. The headliners include Cardi B, Travis Scott and Chris Brown, with additional performances by Rick Ross, Fat Joe and more.

Rolling Loud canceled its New York festival due to “logistical factors” in mid March. “For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens,” the statement read. “Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ more like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud forever!”

See the full lineup below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad