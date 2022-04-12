×
Rod Wave Gave Away $25,000 of Free Gas in His Hometown: ‘Pull Up and Get a Free Full Tank’

'Gas high as f—,' the rapper said on an Instagram story.

Rod Wave
Rod Wave Tyler Benz

Over the weekend, rapper Rod Wave gave away $25,000 worth of gas in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla., following the record-breaking hike in gas prices. The giveaway took place at a local Sunoco gas station, and hundreds of drivers turned up to fuel up for free.

Rod Wave

Just last month, the gas prices in St. Petersburg hit an all-time high of $4.40 a gallon, compared to a year ago, when prices were at $2.80 a gallon. The rapper, 22, first announced the giveaway on an Instagram story.

“Gas high as f—. Ay, St. Petersburg, Florida, St. Pete, 727 — giving away free gas April 9 at the Sunoco on 34th right before you get on the bridge,” Wave said in the story. “April 9, I’m giving away $25,000 in free gas. So April 9, 12 o’clock, pull up and get you a free full tank.”

According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times, Wave’s mother, Charmaine Newsome, helped pump gas and organize volunteers. Each customer was reportedly given up to $50 of gas, or about 12 gallons.

“It shows me that he still is humble,” Newsome said of her son’s donation.

The rapper, born Rodarius Green, saw his career breakout in 2019 with “Heart on Ice,” which peaked at No. 25 on Billboard Hot 100. His 2021 release, SoulFly, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200. He released “Cold December,” the lead single from his upcoming third album, earlier this year. Check out the lyrics to the track here.

